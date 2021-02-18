Female SHS student caught with a gun in school planning to shoot her teacher

A secondary school student is in the grips of the police as she was caught with a locally manufactured gun in school.

It is alleged that the student was planning to use the gun to shoot her teacher who had apparently asked her to cut her colored her.

The girl, a student of Government Secondary School in Ikot Ewa, Cross River State got angered by the instruction of her teacher and subsequently she arrived at school with the gun.

It is unbelievable for the human mind to consume the fact that just a simple instruction by a teacher can lead to a student bringing a gun to school shoot her teacher. Most have said the two might be having an outstanding issues which is beyond the simple instruction.