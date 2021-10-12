- Advertisement -

Olivia James, an undergraduate student of Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic Unwana in Nigeria, has reportedly committed suicide over heartbreak.

The student, who combines her cake and small chops business with schooling, is said to have consumed sniper because her boyfriend left her days after she celebrated her birthday.

She was rushed to the hospital but was confirmed dead on arrival, according to reports shared online by her fellow students.

Olivia James reportedly took her relationship with Henry seriously.

She even took to Facebook in July to update that she was in a relationship.

However, their relationship was reportedly fraught with infidelity.

Olivia reportedly caught Henry cheating multiple times but forgave him.

After her birthday on October 6, it is alleged that she had a misunderstanding with Henry and he wasn’t answering her calls, instead, a woman was picking whenever she calls him.

Out of pain and neglect from her boyfriend, she consumed the poisonous substance and took her own life.