type here...
GhPageNewsStudent commits suicide after her boyfriend dumped her
News

Student commits suicide after her boyfriend dumped her

By Kweku Derrick
olivia james
- Advertisement -

Olivia James, an undergraduate student of Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic Unwana in Nigeria, has reportedly committed suicide over heartbreak.

The student, who combines her cake and small chops business with schooling, is said to have consumed sniper because her boyfriend left her days after she celebrated her birthday.

She was rushed to the hospital but was confirmed dead on arrival, according to reports shared online by her fellow students.

Olivia James reportedly took her relationship with Henry seriously.

She even took to Facebook in July to update that she was in a relationship.

However, their relationship was reportedly fraught with infidelity.

Olivia reportedly caught Henry cheating multiple times but forgave him.

After her birthday on October 6, it is alleged that she had a misunderstanding with Henry and he wasn’t answering her calls, instead, a woman was picking whenever she calls him.

Out of pain and neglect from her boyfriend, she consumed the poisonous substance and took her own life.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Accra
clear sky
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
89 %
1.3mph
0 %
Tue
81 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News