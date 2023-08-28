Student goes partially blind as headmaster slaps her for leaving campus without an exeat

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A sad report that has taken over social media trends alleges that a second-year student of the Nkwatia Presby Senior High School has gone partially blind after allegedly being slapped by the Headmaster of Academics for leaving campus without an exeat.

According to reports, the student identified as Diana, actually had permission to leave campus but the Headmaster refused to listen when she tried explaining to him.

He made her kneel down for a period of time and when she told him that she was unwell, his alleged response was that he’d lash her to make her feel better.

She mistakenly held his cane when he was about to lash her and this infuriated him and prompted him to land a hefty slap on her face after which he beat her up.

The incident has provoked outrage and concern from both the local community and the wider public, with discussions focusing on the well-being of students and the use of disciplinary measures within educational institutions.



The alleged assault on the student, particularly one in a position of vulnerability has raised serious questions about the proper implementation of school policies and the protection of students’ rights.

