A level 400 student of Abia State University, Uturu, Nigeria, has met his untimely death after jumping off a 3-storey building.

The deceased identified as Francis Chibuike was allegedly high on drugs when the unfortunate incident happened.

According to reports, the 400-level Optometry student took a hard drug known as Colorado and was seriously affected by it.

Some of the students on campus explained that his friends locked him in his lodge and went out in search of food for him to help him regain consciousness.

Unfortunately, Francis who was too high on the drug went through the balcony and jumped from the window of his lodge.

Francis, who is from Imo state, was found on the floor with blood gushing out from his head when his friends returned.

He was later rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Ret. Navy Commander ThankGod Evulobi who is the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the Institution confirmed the death of the student.

“These youths begin to consume hard drug right from secondary school and when they come to the university they become uncontrollable.

We have continued to educate our students on the dangers of hard drug but some of them feel they are big boys. It’s unfortunate and parents need to do more especially when they are in secondary school”, the CSO indicated.

The parents of the deceased have been informed about the sad incident and the body deposited at the morgue.