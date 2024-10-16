type here...
Student nurse drags older woman for insisting on sleeping with him before paying his fees

By Armani Brooklyn
Emmanuel Osei, a final-year nursing student at Garden City University College, has turned to the media to seek justice as his mother’s friend who supports him has now withdrawn her assistance.

According to Emmanuel, his mother was unable to fund his education due to serious health issues, leading her friend to step in as his benefactor.

She offered to sponsor his tertiary education, even allowing him to live in her home.

However, things took a dramatic turn when the benefactor began showing a sexual interest in him.

He firmly rejected her advances, which ultimately resulted in his eviction from her home and the discontinuation of her financial support.

Speaking on Sompa FM, Emmanuel expressed his distress over the situation and noted that his primary focus was completing his studies to support his ailing mother.

He explained that he had never anticipated such demands from someone who had initially offered help out of goodwill.

In an effort to provide both sides of the story, the radio show host, Ohenene Adazoa contacted the woman in question.

And during the phone conversation, she justified her actions, stating that she could not continue investing in Emmanuel’s education only to have him “taken away by someone else.”

Her response implied that her financial support was contingent on a more personal relationship with the student, raising serious ethical concerns.

Armani Brooklyn
