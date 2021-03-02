type here...
GhPage Lifestyle Alleged student of the University of Edu. Winneba caught watching p0rn in...
Lifestyle

Alleged student of the University of Edu. Winneba caught watching p0rn in class

By RASHAD
Student caught watching p0rn at the lecture hall
Student caught watching p0rn at the lecture hall
- Advertisement -

It is unclear what is happening to the current generation of students in Ghana. But from all indications, they keep moving from bad to worse each day.

A new video sighted by GhPage shows a student watching hardcore p0rnography during lectures right in the middle of the lecture hall.

SEE ALSO: The best sekz I had was with a pastor’s son on a pulpit-Ghanaian Slay Queen tells a crazy story

From what we have gathered, the said student is an alleged student of the University of Education, Winneba. And he is in the ICT Level 200 class.

In the video, a thick tall guy is giving it to a pretty young lady from behind and it appears to be all crazy in there.

That was the video the student who is being trained to come and teach our children is watching during lectures.

Watch the video below

SEE ALSO: Daughters of Kennedy Agyapong team up in a new video to display their beauty & dancing skills

Not that anyone has any problem with him watching p0rn, but the timing and place are absolutely wrong and unacceptable by any standard.

Fvcked up generation…smh

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Accra
clear sky
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
84 %
3.2mph
0 %
Tue
83 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
85 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News