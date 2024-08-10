Student who accused her teacher of impregnating her disgraced as DNA test proves otherwise – Video

Eric Dwamena, a Ghanaian teacher, has been exonerated after a DNA test proved he was not the father of a student’s child, as she had falsely claimed.

The accusation, made about a year ago, led to his arrest and the loss of GHC 20,000, which he paid under pressure to avoid jail.

Dwamena maintained his innocence throughout the ordeal and sought justice through Oyerepa FM, where a DNA test was conducted.

The results have sparked jubilation among his supporters, and social media users are now calling for the return of his money and legal consequences for those who falsely accused him.

Netizens Reactions…

Iddrisu Mahmud – So what’s the jubilation for? Is he vindicated for not chopping the girl before or he has chopped but not responsible for the pregnancy

Abdul Nasir Zakari – They forget say a whole teacher chop dis small gal ,,ahhh dis country paaaaa

Janet Ofosuhene – This doesn’t make sense. At all, I really watch Auntie Naa’s program. Looking at the confidence in which the young girl is speaking, the Teacher might have slept with her before. Yesterday the way the child was humiliated and older women hooting at her was so bad and I was so sad, the mental state of this child needs to be looked at.

-- AD --

Debbie Asamoah Antwi – This guy is just lucky. The girl and most girls-women of today are just silly. Thanks to DNA. But this does not dispute the fact that the guy slept with the minor. Just that he was able to calculate the time he had the affair with the girl and realized its not possible the pregnancy will be his.