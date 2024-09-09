The O’Reilly Senior High School student who stabbed his friend to death will be spending more time behind bars as the court has remanded him for an extra two weeks.

The suspect appeared in court today intending to secure bail but his plea was rejected by the judge who sat on the case.

According to the court, the reason for the suspect whose name has been withheld from the public is to enable the police to continue conducting their investigations into the matter.

While the court is sitting on the case, the Ghana Education Service has also released a statement on the case saying they are also investigating the case and would make their findings public when completed.

Last week a final-year student identified as Edward Borketey Sackey, succumbed to his injuries following a violent altercation between him and a friend who is now the suspect.

According to initial reports, the confrontation began as a heated argument, which quickly escalated into a physical fight and ended with a fatal stabbing.

Sackey was rushed to the LEKMA Hospital by his peers but was pronounced dead upon arrival.