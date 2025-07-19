type here...
Student whose lecturer died on top of her arrested

By Armani Brooklyn
Dr Olabode Abimbola Ibikunle

A few days ago, a senior lecturer at Kogi State University, Anyigba, Dr. Olabode Abimbola Ibikunle, was confirmed dead after checking into a hotel with a female undergraduate student.

According to local reports, Dr. Ibikunle, known among students as one of the strictest lecturers on campus, checked into the hotel three days ago with a 200-level student of Social Studies Education, described as a beautiful Ebira lady.

Sources claim that the married academic with kids allegedly consumed a high quantity of sekzual enhancement drugs before the intense sekzual encounter.

Dr Ibikunle

Sources suggest that the first round went smoothly, but the unfortunate happened when the second round was about to begin.

The lecturer reportedly collapsed and died on the spot.

The female student immediately raised an alarm, and hotel management alerted the authorities.

The female student was subsequently arrested and sent to the police station to assist with investigations.

Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon


According to her, she has no idea how Dr. Ibikunle died.


However, police say they are not ruling out foul play, and a possible autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

