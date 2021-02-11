Kennedy Agyapong calls for government to close down schools due to rise in COVID cases

Kennedy Agapong in his latest submission has warned Ghanaians against taking a casual approach to the current COVID situation.

The MP for Assin Central cautioned the populace to take the second wave of COVID-19 seriously because it was even more deadly.

In his speech, the mogul mentioned that most economies have been hit hard by the pandemic and no country will be willing to come to Ghana’s aid should the situation escalate.

Furthermore, the firebrand pleaded with government to close down schools as a measure to control the pandemic which is now widespread.

The number of new cases have shot up and in Kennedy’s opinion, it could even get worse if government does not take stringent measures now.

Kennedy explained that parents who want their wards to complete the new semester because they have paid tuition in full should know that the lives of their kids are more important.

He claimed that although he was much older when he graduated from school, he still became successful while insisting that the lives of students should never be compromised.

He called on government to take this decision sooner before the situation gets out of hand.

Since schools resumed, over 200 new cases among students have been recorded.