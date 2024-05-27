type here...
Students of Atebubu College of Education to pay Ghc200 as generator fees

By Qwame Benedict
Photo of Atebubu College of education
Atebubu

Students of Atebubu College of Education are unhappy with their SRC and the school management following a decision to make them pay generator fees.

In a memo released by the school, it urged the student to pay the welfare and hall dues.

It also introduced the payment of generator fees which they say would be used to maintain the backup plant located in the school.

The memo reads:

A commotion was caused when the college’s principal, Dr. Samuel Addae-Boateng, revealed the fees for B.Ed. Level 200 students for the 2023–2024 academic year.

He said that students would have to pay GHC200 for institutional charges and GHc300 for SRC development charges.

Source:GhPage

