Students of Dansoman Ebenezer SHS mercilessly beat a trotro mate for refusing to buy them water (Video)

Some notorious students of Dansoman Ebenezer SHS were filmed seriously beating a trotro mate who reportedly refused to buy them sachete water.

These ignominious students removed their belts to beat the trotro mate like a nabbed thief.

Ghanaians who have seen this video have called on the school’s authorities to bring the shameless students to book because they have solid the reputation of the esteemed educational institution.

Others have also suggested that the students should also be beaten just like how they mobbed the innocent trotro mate.

Check out the video below to know more…