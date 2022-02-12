type here...
GhPageLifestyleStudents of Dansoman Ebenezer SHS mercilessly beat a trotro mate for refusing...
Lifestyle

Students of Dansoman Ebenezer SHS mercilessly beat a trotro mate for refusing to buy them water (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Students of Dansoman Ebenezer SHS mercilessly beat a trotro mate who refused to buy them water (Video)
- Advertisement -

Some notorious students of Dansoman Ebenezer SHS were filmed seriously beating a trotro mate who reportedly refused to buy them sachete water.

These ignominious students removed their belts to beat the trotro mate like a nabbed thief.

Ghanaians who have seen this video have called on the school’s authorities to bring the shameless students to book because they have solid the reputation of the esteemed educational institution.

Others have also suggested that the students should also be beaten just like how they mobbed the innocent trotro mate.

Check out the video below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Saturday, February 12, 2022
    Accra
    haze
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    74 %
    3.5mph
    20 %
    Sat
    83 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News