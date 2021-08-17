- Advertisement -

A group calling themselves Concerned students from St. Monica’s College of Education have reacted to the viral video where a priest was seen kissing some students.

Yesterday, a video surfaced on social media where a priest whom we are informed is the Chaplin for the institution is seen in a green attire placing kisses on the lips of some students.

The video gathered massive feedback from social media with netizens asking why a priest would choose to do such a thing on the altar with the ladies.

But the group has released a statement and have stated that they stand by their Chaplin whom they named Father Larbi.

According to the statement, the students who were seen in the video were honoured by the priest with a certificate, a sum of money and the priest offered kisses too.

It continued that the video was captured with people making funny comments about it so it was unfortunate for people to share the video and speak bad against their Chaplin.

Read the statement below:

St. Monica statement

Checks by this portal show that the institution is not managed by the Catholic Church as some netizens suggested after the video came out and also the priest involved is an Anglican Priest and not a catholic priest.

Let’s not forget that Anglican Priests are allowed to marry so this might probably be nothing to the church and the institution.