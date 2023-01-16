Sarkodie’s ‘Countryside’ track has caught some waves in the camp of students with disabilities.

In a video, these vivacious students are seen singing the song word for word.

The Countryside track is deemed almost the best track on Sarkodie’s “Jamz Album,” and these students have expressed their love for it.

Black Sherif’s hook, which he delivered excellently on the track, has become the favorite part for many, and these students displayed their love for it.

The video was shared by Sarkodie to appreciate the love these students have for the song and how they strived to sing it excellently despite their disabilities.

Check out the video below…