“You’re a stupid boy & a traitor” – Nana Tonardo launches fresh attack on Zionfelix

By Mr. Tabernacle
Nana Tonardo (L) ZionFelix (R)
In yet another series of attacks, the uproarious socialite, Nana Tonardo, has bared his teeth wide at Celebrity and Lifestyle Blogger/Vlogger Zionfelix in a self-recorded video.

An irked Tonardo in the new video insulted Zionfelix as being stupid, and a traitor among other demeaning descriptions all in a way to register his displeasure at the blogger.

According to the controversial onetime actor, Zionfelix’s style of blogging is one that can destroy a whole nation. He adds that the blogger lacks sense in his craft.

Tonardo further mentioned that he’s not happy with the way Zionfelix tries to cause confusion between him, Mzbel and their number one enemy Azibolanga Afia Schwar.

Nana, on full blast, sent out a warning to the blogger to be careful about him and how he goes about creating problems for his benefit.

Tornado’s outburst come after Zionfelix interviewed Afia Schwar on his platform to rebut and insult him over comments he earlier made about her, knowing well that he (Tonardo) and Afia are not on good terms.

    Source:GHPAGE

