Sua nyansa na wagyimi dodo- angry NDCs Chairman Abeiku responds to Kevin Taylor over galamsey

By Mzta Churchill

Chairman Abeiku has made shocking allegations about media personality, Kevin Taylor.

Chairman Abeiku has stated that Kevin Taylor is gay and engages in numerous evil bedeviling acts.

Chairman Abeiku’s allegations come after Kevin Taylor labeled him a wicked Ghanaian who has been engaging in Galamsey activities.

According to Chairman Abeiku, Kevin Taylor has been paid to denigrate him because he, Chairman Abeiku tried to bring to the limelight the evil the DCE has been engaging in.

Chairman Abeiku stated that Kevin Taylor has a skeleton in his cupboard, revealing that the media personality is a big-time gay.

You are a g@y- NDCs Chairman Abeiku drags Kevin Taylor

I am happy Ghanaians will call us to come and rule again because of dumsor Levy- Dr. Bawumia

