Sudanese players left Kumasi with all their belongings – Source

By Qwame Benedict
Kumasi Asante Kotoko is still trending in the media space after two of their players left the team hotel without permission in the United States.

While the issue is making waves on social media, it has been alleged that the two players had been planning this for a long time before their trip to the United States.

According to sports journalist Gideon Fiifi Nyamekye, information he gathered shows the two had been planning this from their base in Fumesua before leaving for Accra to continue with their plans.

He later shared that the 2 Sudanese players allegedly packed all their belongings and handed them over to one of the Sudanese National team players when they visited Ghana to play against the Blackstars.

