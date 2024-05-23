Sue anyone who lends you money and adds interest- lawyer advises

A Nigerian lawyer identified as Stella Justice has implored all and sundry to take legal action against anyone who lends them money and adds interest.

The Nigerian lawyer took to her official Facebook page to educate the general public on what is legal and what is not.

Lawyer Stella claims such an act is illegal unless the person or company is licensed.

According to her, one does not have the right to lend another money and add an interest to it.

She advised that to save one from being robbed, they should sue anyone who lends them money and adds interest.

She believes that, doing that will not only prevent the borrower from paying the interest, but the money they borrowed also.