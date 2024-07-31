Sue him for defaming you – Fans urge Emelia Brobbey as Funny Face insults her basabasa (Video)

Ghanaians on the internet have entreated Emelia Brobbey to take legal action against Funny Face for defaming her character.

Just a few hours ago, Funny Face descended on Emelia Brobbey after she refused to accept that they were former lovers, a statement he termed a joke.

The misunderstanding between Funny Face and Emelia Brobebey started after she commented on one of his videos on Instagram with the word beautiful and the star-struck emoji.

However, Funny Face responded to her lovely comment with the words, my ex and added the heart and crying emojis.

Funny Face’s reference to Emelia as his ex did not sit well with her, and she responded by saying that some jokes were expensive.

Angry Funny Face responded to her by saying that all his Instagram followers knew that his referring to her as his ex was a joke unless she had feelings for him. Hence, the reason she did not take it lightly was that.

Funny Face then rushed to his page to insult Emelia Brobbey by describing her as a pregnant witch.

He reminisced about the good old days when they used to bond and wondered why they had suddenly fallen apart.

Netizens Reactions…

Daniel Asante – This guy never learns

Rectech Rectech – Such a weak man

Vitus Wittybouy – And DVLA still allow such a person to be driving. Everything shows this guy hasn’t recovered from his depression

Edem Marrio – He will later come and apologize