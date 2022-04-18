- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress, TV presenter and divorcee, Xandy Kamel has emotionally and tearfully revealed how she suffered 4 miscarriages in just a year during her marriage with Kaninja.

Xandy Kamel made this sad disclosure during an exclusive interview with Kwaku Manu on his aggressive show interview.

Speaking in the course of the discussion, Xandy Kamel averred that Kaninja was the cause of her miscarriages because he regularly abused her.

According to Xandy Kamel, Kaninja once shoved their house’s walls, leading her to lose a pregnancy when she caught him cheating and chose to confront him about it.

Xandy Kamel who sounded very pained also accused Kaninja of being a terrible liar and an abuser who hardly accepts his faults.

BACKGROUND

Ghanaian actress and tv presenter Xandy Kamel has opened up about her failed marriage to Sports presenter King Kaninja last year.

In a live video on social media, the controversial actress revealed how her husband and his side chick are tarnishing her image

Xandy Kamel indicated that her marriage to King Kaninja has hit rock bottom and is fed up with the lies he is peddling about her.

Amidst tears, Xandy Kamel rubbished claims that she snatched her husband from his then girlfriend.

According to Xandy, her husband has ganged up with his side chick and are spreading false rumours about her.

She revealed how her husband is now having a sexual relationship with his ex and has taken off his wedding ring.

“I am crying because I thought I was with someone who could even stand beside me when the whole world turns against me but it is the same person who is betraying me. I am not fighting over a man. I am crying because the disgrace to my family name is too much. Which responsible man will do that? This is my life and I know what I am going through”, Xandy Kamel revealed in tears.

