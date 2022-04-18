- Advertisement -

Retired slayqueen and actress, Moesha Boduong has finally returned to social media after over 5 months of absence.

Although Moesha has been gladly welcomed back by internet folks but it appears there are a lot of things she has to deal with at the moment.

Over the weekends, she was filmed inside the restaurant drinking an alcoholic beverage with the claim that God instructed her to do so.

A new video from her camp that has also gone rife on the internet shows the moment a young guy planted a kiss on her cheeks after she proposed marriage to her.

Popular IG blogger @Thosecalledcelebs has also dropped a new assertion on the internet about a certain sugar daddy who is currently bankrolling Moesha.

According to @Thosecalledcelebs, the white 4X4 Moesha currently uses is for her sugar daddy and he’s waiting for her to be 100% fit so that they marry.

We are yet to find out if @Thosecalledcelebs wild claims are true or not hence stay tuned for more on this developing story.