type here...
GhPageEntertainmentSugar daddy gets emotional after his girlfriend dumped him
Entertainment

Sugar daddy gets emotional after his girlfriend dumped him

By Qwame Benedict
Sugar daddy gets emotional after his girlfriend dumped him
Broken heart Akua
- Advertisement -

A video has surfaced on social media which shows an elderly man shedding tears like a baby after he got dumped by his girlfriend.

In the video, the sugar daddy mentioned his girlfriend’s name as Akua Afriyie begging her for a come back.

From what he was saying in the video, he has been stalking Akua Afriyie and saw her walking with another person he named ‘Maa’ including the moment she placed some items into the trunk of another man’s car.

Watch the video below:

He explained that he isn’t a bad person and wants her back.

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Accra
few clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
78 %
2.9mph
20 %
Tue
84 °
Wed
81 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
83 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News