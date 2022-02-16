- Advertisement -

A 54-year old man identified as Nana Yaw Minta has been arrested by the police for allegedly pouring acid on his 18-year-old girlfriend and her mother at Awukugua in the Eastern Region.

According to a source, the main reason for the man actions remains unknown but the old man is known to be in a relationship with the lady.

It continued that some time ago, the man leaked the nude photos and sex tapes of his girlfriend which went viral in their community.

Following that incident, the young lady and her mother reported the issue to the police in Koforidua after the court hearing he was charged Ghc 1000 for damages and another Ghc 1000 as charges by the Koforidua Court A.

The source stated that some people believe the man was unhappy with the decision hence planned on getting revenge on the two.

It added that the man poured the acid on them after they had finished taking their bath.

