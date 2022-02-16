type here...
GhPageNewsSugar daddy pours acid on girlfriend for reporting him to the Police
News

Sugar daddy pours acid on girlfriend for reporting him to the Police

By Qwame Benedict
Sugar daddy pours acid on girlfriend for reporting him to the Police
Acid relationship
- Advertisement -

A 54-year old man identified as Nana Yaw Minta has been arrested by the police for allegedly pouring acid on his 18-year-old girlfriend and her mother at Awukugua in the Eastern Region.

According to a source, the main reason for the man actions remains unknown but the old man is known to be in a relationship with the lady.

It continued that some time ago, the man leaked the nude photos and sex tapes of his girlfriend which went viral in their community.

Following that incident, the young lady and her mother reported the issue to the police in Koforidua after the court hearing he was charged Ghc 1000 for damages and another Ghc 1000 as charges by the Koforidua Court A.

The source stated that some people believe the man was unhappy with the decision hence planned on getting revenge on the two.

It added that the man poured the acid on them after they had finished taking their bath.

Watch the video below:

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, February 16, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    82.4 ° F
    82.4 °
    82.4 °
    74 %
    2.5mph
    76 %
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News