Sulley Muntari joins Accra Hearts of Oak on a 1-year deal 

Former Black Stars midfielder Sulley Ali Muntari has reportedly signed a one-year deal with Ghana Premier League giant Accra Hearts of Oak, Ghanasoccernet reports.

The former Inter Milan has joined the phobians as he looks forward to revitalizing his career to stand a better chance of joining any of the top clubs in the world.

Muntari has been without a club since leaving Albacete in July 2019 after a brief stint.

After passing his medical examination, the UEFA Champions League winner will be announced as the new player of the Rainbow club.

Muntari will play in the second round of the Ghana Premier League when the next transfer window opens on February 1, 2022.

The former Inter Milan and AC Milan player has been training with Hearts for several weeks and has impressed the club’s technical staff.

Muntari has previously played for Sunderland and Portsmouth FC, where he won the English FA Cup.