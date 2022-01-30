type here...
GhPageSportsSulley Muntari joins Accra Hearts of Oak on a 1-year deal 
Sports

Sulley Muntari joins Accra Hearts of Oak on a 1-year deal 

By Albert
Sulley Muntari joins Accra Hearts of Oak on a 1-year deal 
- Advertisement -

Former Black Stars midfielder Sulley Ali Muntari has reportedly signed a one-year deal with Ghana Premier League giant Accra Hearts of Oak, Ghanasoccernet reports.

The former Inter Milan has joined the phobians as he looks forward to revitalizing his career to stand a better chance of joining any of the top clubs in the world.

Muntari has been without a club since leaving Albacete in July 2019 after a brief stint.

After passing his medical examination, the UEFA Champions League winner will be announced as the new player of the Rainbow club.

Sulley Muntari joins Accra Hearts of Oak on a 1-year deal 
Sulley Muntari training with Hearts

Muntari will play in the second round of the Ghana Premier League when the next transfer window opens on February 1, 2022.

The former Inter Milan and AC Milan player has been training with Hearts for several weeks and has impressed the club’s technical staff.

Muntari has previously played for Sunderland and Portsmouth FC, where he won the English FA Cup.

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Sunday, January 30, 2022
Accra
haze
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
45 %
2.2mph
100 %
Sun
86 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News