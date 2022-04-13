- Advertisement -

Ghanaian footballer Sulley Ali Muntari has been sued in the High Court by an Italian businessman identified as Rodrigo Renato Gianno.

According to the plaintiff, the footballer owes him an amount of €97,320, which amount he has refused to pay.

He, therefore, is asking the court to compel the footballer to pay up all his money.

Rodrigo Renato Gianno according to reports explained that the former Black Stars player contracted him to book and pay for various airline tickets and various hotel rooms for himself, his family and friends between 2015 and 2017.

After completing the service for Muntari, he refused to pay him [the businessman] the indicated amount for the costs spent.

The article stated, “Gianno believes cheques issued by the footballer to pay the specified amounts were all dishonoured by the banks.”

Sulley Ali Muntari, when reached, admitted the debt and promised the businessman that he would pay, according to Rodrigo Renato Gianno’s writ.

After challenging Muntari at the Court of Milan in 2019 and winning a judgment in his favor, the businessman claims that he has yet to receive payment from the footballer.

As a result, he is seeking the High Court to decide that he [the businessman] is entitled to the money owing to him, plus interest and general damages for breach of contract.