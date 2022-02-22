type here...
Sulley Muntari’s iPhone 12 Pro Max stolen by fans at Hearts vs Kotoko game

According to reports, Sulley Muntari’s iPhone was taken shortly after Hearts of Oak’s game against rivals Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

The 37-year-old is said to have misplaced his phone while snapping pictures with fans within the stadium grounds.

“I was aware of the occurrence.” “Someone picked Sulley’s phone from his pocket when he was taking a photo session with some of the fans,” Hearts of Oak Spokesperson Kwame Opare Addo told Asempa FM.

Muntari has an iPhone 12 Pro Max on his person.

In the 0-0 draw with Kotoko, the former Inter Milan and AC Milan midfielder played 52 minutes and impressed.

He joined the Phobians on a short-term deal in February and has appeared in three games since then.

