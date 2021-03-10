Sulley Muntari’s wife shares photo of her pregnancy bump on social media

- Advertisement -

Menaye Donkor who is the wife of former Ghanaian midfielder Sully Muntari has taken to social media to show off her baby bump indicating they are expecting the arrival of their second child.

As the world celebrated International Women’s Day on Monday, March 8, 2021, Menaye wasn’t left out of the celebration.

She took to her Instagram handle to release a beautiful baby bump photo of herself.

Menaye wore a black outfit looking beautiful. From the photo, she was captured holding her belly as she posed nicely for the camera.

She captioned the photo: “Within me is the power to create, nurture and transform!!! Happy International Women’s Day to all the amazing women out there. We SEE you, we HEAR you, we FEEL you, we SUPPORT you.”

Check out the photo below: