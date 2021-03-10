type here...
GhPage News Sulley Muntari's wife shares photo of her pregnancy bump on social media
News

Sulley Muntari’s wife shares photo of her pregnancy bump on social media

By Qwame Benedict
Sulley Muntari's wife shares photo of her pregnancy bump on social media
Sulley and Menaye Donkor
- Advertisement -

Menaye Donkor who is the wife of former Ghanaian midfielder Sully Muntari has taken to social media to show off her baby bump indicating they are expecting the arrival of their second child.

As the world celebrated International Women’s Day on Monday, March 8, 2021, Menaye wasn’t left out of the celebration.

She took to her Instagram handle to release a beautiful baby bump photo of herself.

Menaye wore a black outfit looking beautiful. From the photo, she was captured holding her belly as she posed nicely for the camera.

She captioned the photo: “Within me is the power to create, nurture and transform!!! Happy International Women’s Day to all the amazing women out there. We SEE you, we HEAR you, we FEEL you, we SUPPORT you.”

Check out the photo below:

Menaye Donkor
Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
87.8 ° F
87.8 °
87.8 °
66 %
4.2mph
57 %
Wed
87 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
87 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News