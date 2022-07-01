- Advertisement -

Kumawood actor, Sumsum Ahuofe, has shared a short video of himself on the internet that might trigger certain people to fire back at him although he didn’t tag or mention any particular name.

Reacting to the viral video of Jackie Appiah’s heavy mansion that has been the talk of town for 1 solid week now, Sumsum Ahuofe applauded the actress for silencing the loudmouth house owners on the internet.

According to Sumsum Ahuofe who appeared very happy about the fact that certain people can no longer brag that they are house owners, Jackie Appiah should be commended for her efforts.

Sumsum Ahuofe also mocked the controversial social media house owners that ever since Jackie Appiah showed her mansion, all of them have forcefully gone into hiding.

The comic actor ended his shady rants by entreating Jackie Appiah to show off her assets most of the time to shut the mouths of our internet slayers.

Watch the video below to know more…

Prior to this video, Sumsum Ahuofe had already blasted Diamond Appiah for the apparent public nuisance about her house after she bragged that she was the first female star to build a mansion.

Sumsum alluded that most of the properties these celebrities flaunt are in reality not for them as he suggested that Jackie Appiah has given them a wide gap when it comes to truly accomplished women in this country. READ MORE HERE

Obviously, the shade powers will subtly respond to Sumsum Ahuofe for dragging them in the mud.