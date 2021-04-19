People were masturbating with the naked pictures of stubborn Akuapem Poloo – Sunsum

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian Movie actor Sunsum Ahuofe has added his voice to the calls for the Authorities to temper mercy on Akuapem Poloo after she was sentenced to a 90-day imprisonment by the Accra High Court.

Akuapem Poloo was convicted on her own plea after she pleaded guilty to the charges pressed against her for indecent exposure to the public.

After her sentence on last friday, there have been many calls especially people from showbiz circles calling for the authorities to have it soft with the actress.

Sumsum has had his say on the subjectmatter which has been on the lips of many Ghanaian since the sentence.

According to Sumsum, even though Akuapem Poloo was very stubborn as to the kind of pictures she had been sharing on social media, he reckons the punishment is too harsh thus calls on prominent in the society like Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Kennedy Agyapong to intervene for the Akuapem to be released.

Sumsum further stated that the sort of videos and pictures Akuapem Poloo was posting on social media was very bad to the extent that some people were using them to masturbate.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW: