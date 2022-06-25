- Advertisement -

In the last 24 hours, Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has taken over the trends on social media after a tour video of her luxury home at Trassaco was uploaded online by her Nigerian colleague Luchy Donalds.

The Nigerian actress who was amazed by the magnificence of Jackie’s house could not help but shout in excitement as she filmed every nook and cranny from the ground floor to the top floor.

Following the massive plaudits the video has received, Diamond Appiah has thrown the first punch at Jackie Appiah after critics on the internet shamed her for disturbing us with their tacky homes.

She bragged about being the first female celebrity in Ghana to own a mansion with a customized swimming pool as she cautioned trolls stop making senseless comparisons to Jackie’s house.

It is on the back of Diamond’s reaction to the video that Kumawood star, Sumsum has also punched the self-styled realtor for the apparent public nuisance about her house.

During a chat with GHPage, the bulgy-eye actor praised Jackie Appiah for working in silence and letting her house do the talking, referring to Diamond and her cohorts, Tracey Boakye and Afia Schwar as ‘yanom’ and ‘nkatie burger’ (to wit the noisemakers).

Sumsum alluded that most of the properties these celebrities flaunt are in reality not for them as he suggested that Jackie Appiah has given them a wide gap when it comes to truly accomplished women in this country.

Diamond Appiah is only pained like a wounded dog because she never for once thought Jackie Appiah had such an expensive property to her name.

The singer and actress whose career has taken the backseat has since been throwing tantrums claiming she showed her colleagues the way, a fact that’s disputable by all standards.

