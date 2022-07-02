- Advertisement -

Kumawood veteran, Sumsum Ahuofe has joined Lilwin to rub pepper on the bodies of Asantewaa and her fellow Tiktok stars who bitterly dragged Nana Ama Mcbrown for taking over the platform with her enviable influence.

The whole brouhaha began after Nana Ama Mcbrown went live on the social media platform and received massive gifts (Money) from her fans scattered all over the world.

This triggered some Tiktok stars to throw subtle shades at Nana Ama Mcbrown for trying to forcefully take their daily bread from them because it will be game over on their part if she continues with her live sessions.

Even before this, Asantewaa was already on the black list of many celebrities after bragging that without them Tiktok stars, no musician can make his or her song go viral.

Angry Lilwin addressed the two aforementioned cases in a self-made video that went viral. He blasted and advised the young Tiktok stars to learn to be humble because they are still young in the showbiz industry.

Sumsum Ahuofe who has been following the whole issue has thrown heavy shots at Asantewaa and her colleagues.

According to Sumsum during an appearance on Ghpage’s “Egya so gya so” show, Asantewaa and her compeers should be ashamed of themselves because a lot of Ghanaians including their die-hard fans are disappointed in them for disrespecting Nana Ama Mcbrown.

Sumsum Ahuofe continued that, stars and celebrities were made before the era of Tiktok so he finds it very absurd for Asantewaa to tie the relevance of our showbiz maestros to Tiktok.

He challenged Asnatewaa to tell the whole world where Tiktok was when Daddy Lumba, Kojo Antwi, Shatta Wale etc were dropping hit songs upon hit songs.

Watch the video below to know more …

Asantewaa has really suffered in the past few days, her own words have brought her this humiliation and severe bashing.