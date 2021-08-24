type here...
GhPageNewsSunyani Abesim: Murder suspect is not an architect – Ghana Institute of...
News

Sunyani Abesim: Murder suspect is not an architect – Ghana Institute of Architects

By Kweku Derrick
The killer is my business partner - Father of the murdered boy
Sunyani murder
- Advertisement -

The Ghana Institute of Architects (GIA) says Richard Appiah, the suspect in police custody for the alleged murder of three persons at Abesim in the Sunyani Municipality, does not hold any qualification to be referred to as an Architect by profession.

The 28-year-old is suspected to have murdered his 12-year-old stepbrother, Loius Agyemang, a friend’s 15-year-old son, Stephen Sarpong and a yet-to-be identified man whose bodies were discovered in his living quarters on Friday, August 20, 2021.

In a statement issued on Saturday, August 21, 2021, the Ghana Police Service described Richard Appiah as an architect, in addition to his unravelled professions as a footballer and quantity surveyor at Abesim.

But the Ghana Institute of Architects has stated categorically that the murder suspect is not a registered member of the Institute.

According to a statement signed by the Honorary Secretary, Augustus Richardson said Appiah is not recognised as an architect in their records as he does not satisfy any of the provisions governing the body.

The Ghana Institute of Architects would like to categorically state that Richard Appiah is NOT an Architect. The ARCHITECTS ACT 1969 (N.L.C.D 357), Section 10, qualifications, states: ’10. Qualifications: Subject to section 11, a person is registered as an Architect on payment of the prescribed fee if that person is a member of the Institute,” the statement read in part.

“[An Architect] is a person who was a member of the Ghana Institute of Architects immediately before the commencement of this Act.

In accordance with the laws of Ghana governing Architects and architecture, Richard Appiah DOES NOT satisfy any of the above provisions of the ARCHITECTS ACT, 1969 (N.L.C.D 357).”

Read Full Statement Below:

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Accra
light rain
79.8 ° F
79.8 °
79.8 °
78 %
3.4mph
95 %
Tue
80 °
Wed
81 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
81 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News