The Ghana Institute of Architects (GIA) says Richard Appiah, the suspect in police custody for the alleged murder of three persons at Abesim in the Sunyani Municipality, does not hold any qualification to be referred to as an Architect by profession.

The 28-year-old is suspected to have murdered his 12-year-old stepbrother, Loius Agyemang, a friend’s 15-year-old son, Stephen Sarpong and a yet-to-be identified man whose bodies were discovered in his living quarters on Friday, August 20, 2021.

In a statement issued on Saturday, August 21, 2021, the Ghana Police Service described Richard Appiah as an architect, in addition to his unravelled professions as a footballer and quantity surveyor at Abesim.

But the Ghana Institute of Architects has stated categorically that the murder suspect is not a registered member of the Institute.

According to a statement signed by the Honorary Secretary, Augustus Richardson said Appiah is not recognised as an architect in their records as he does not satisfy any of the provisions governing the body.

“The Ghana Institute of Architects would like to categorically state that Richard Appiah is NOT an Architect. The ARCHITECTS ACT 1969 (N.L.C.D 357), Section 10, qualifications, states: ’10. Qualifications: Subject to section 11, a person is registered as an Architect on payment of the prescribed fee if that person is a member of the Institute,” the statement read in part.

“[An Architect] is a person who was a member of the Ghana Institute of Architects immediately before the commencement of this Act.

“In accordance with the laws of Ghana governing Architects and architecture, Richard Appiah DOES NOT satisfy any of the above provisions of the ARCHITECTS ACT, 1969 (N.L.C.D 357).”

