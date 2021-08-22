Sunyani: Police uncover 3 human heads in fridge of footballer and sports commentator

- Advertisement -

A popular footballer and sports commentator in the Sunyani Municipality identified as Richard Gyamfi, popularly known as Fire Man, is in the grips of the police for allegedly killing and chopping off the head of a teenager in the community.

The victim has been identified as a 13-year-old twin, Louis Agyemang Junior.

Confirming the news to Sunyani based Sky FM, the father of one of the deceased victims, Mr Thomas Agyei explained that the footballer Reportedly lured his son, 13 years old Louis Agyemang Junior from a football park at Sunyani Abesim into his room and killed him.

The boy who is a twin had left for the park for football training. In the evening, efforts to trace the young boy proved futile. One of his friends called Tweneboa informed the parents that they saw him in the company of the sports commentator and footballer “Fire Man”.

When they approached him, he denied seeing the boy entirely. That gave the parents some suspicion because Tweneboa still insisted that the two were seen walking together in the afternoon.

According to reports, a visit to the House of Richard saw one of his doors locked. After interrogation, he explained that the keys to the room have gotten missing.

The angry parents gathered some boys in the area to break into the room only to find the body of Louis Agyemang Junior lying prostrate in cold blood with his head slashed away.

The men pounced on “Fire Man” and gave him some hot beating before he was handed over to the Sunyani Abesim Police.

A search by the police discovered human being body parts in a sack. In his fridge, he had three human heads including that of Louis Agyemang. The Abesim Police have also handed him over to the Bono Regional Police Command for further investigations.

The three human heads and the body of Louis Agyemang Junior have been deposited at Best Care Mortuary at Mantukwa in the Sunyani West Municipality.

Police are yet to identify the remaining victim.

GRAPHIC PHOTO BELOW.