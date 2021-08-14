type here...
GhPageNewsSunyani West MP, Ignatius Baffour Awuah involved in car crash on Fiapre-...
News

Sunyani West MP, Ignatius Baffour Awuah involved in car crash on Fiapre- Dumasua road

By Kweku Derrick
Baffour-Awuah-crash
- Advertisement -

The Minister of Employment and Labour Relations who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Sunyani West in the Bono Region, Ignatius Baffour Awuah has been involved in a road crash.

The crash happened on Saturday afternoon on the Fiapre- Dumasua road after the Minister’s car reportedly collided with a tipper truck.

Citi News reports that the Minister was in the company of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman for the Sunyani West Constituency, Kusi Boadum and another person who is yet to be identified when the incident occurred.

The Minister and other occupants of the vehicle have been rushed to the Bono Regional Hospital in Sunyani.

No casualties have been confirmed yet.

Efforts to get NPP party executives in the Sunyani West Constituency to speak on the incident have been unsuccessful.

Baffour-Awuah-crash

The unfortunate incident occurred the same day the MP for South Dayi, Rockson Dafeamekpor was also involved in a road crash.

Luckily, the legislator who is also a member of Parliament’s Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee escaped unhurt.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, August 14, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
75.9 ° F
75.9 °
75.9 °
82 %
3mph
29 %
Sun
79 °
Mon
78 °
Tue
80 °
Wed
80 °
Thu
76 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News