Sunyani West MP, Ignatius Baffour Awuah involved in car crash on Fiapre- Dumasua road

The Minister of Employment and Labour Relations who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Sunyani West in the Bono Region, Ignatius Baffour Awuah has been involved in a road crash.

The crash happened on Saturday afternoon on the Fiapre- Dumasua road after the Minister’s car reportedly collided with a tipper truck.

Citi News reports that the Minister was in the company of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman for the Sunyani West Constituency, Kusi Boadum and another person who is yet to be identified when the incident occurred.

The Minister and other occupants of the vehicle have been rushed to the Bono Regional Hospital in Sunyani.

No casualties have been confirmed yet.

Efforts to get NPP party executives in the Sunyani West Constituency to speak on the incident have been unsuccessful.

The unfortunate incident occurred the same day the MP for South Dayi, Rockson Dafeamekpor was also involved in a road crash.

Luckily, the legislator who is also a member of Parliament’s Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee escaped unhurt.