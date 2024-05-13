Super OD took me to a hotel, drugged me & raped me – Actress Janet Ackon

Actress Janet Ackon recently revealed on Accra-based Atink FM that her colleague, Super OD, allegedly raped her in a hotel room years ago.

She described the incident, stating that it occurred during their first date when Super OD secretly laced her drink with a substance that made her feel dazed.

According to Janet Ackon, she fell asleep after consuming the drink, only to wake up and realize that Super OD had slept with her.

In her own words, she said, “I went out to a hotel with OD. When we got there, I said I would take Fanta not knowing OD had laced my drink with a substance. I slept off only to wake up and see that he had slept with me.

He warned me not to accept any other man, especially the people we work with, because if he finds out I am dating any other man, he will beat me and sack me.”

She also mentioned that he warned her against getting involved with other men, especially their colleagues, threatening to physically harm her and terminate her employment if she disobeyed him.

This revelation has sparked discussions about workplace harassment and the need for stronger measures to protect individuals from such abuses of power.