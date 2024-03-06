Super Tuesday results; Nikki Haley exits presidential race

- Advertisement -

Nikki Haley has just announced that she is suspending her presidential campaign following a series of losses on Super Tuesday, leaving Donald Trump as the presumptive GOP nominee.

Haley — Donald Trump’s final remaining rival in the race — congratulated but did not endorse the former president.

President Joe Biden and Trump dominated their Super Tuesday races across the country as they gear up for a likely November rematch.



There was little drama on Super Tuesday.

The only close race was in Vermont, where Haley notched her only win of the day, CNN projected. And Biden was handed his first primary defeat Tuesday in the US territory of American Samoa.