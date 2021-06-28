type here...
Super TV CEO death: Wife conspired with side chic to kill him – Report

By Qwame Benedict
Super TV CEO death: Wife conspired with side chic to kill him
Brenda-Usifo-Chidinma
Reports from Nigeria in connection to the death of Mr. Usifo Ataga the Ceo of Super TV who was allegedly stabbed to death by his level 300 side chic in the person of Chidinma Ojukwu.

The police after arresting Chindinma have begun investigations into the matter and new information we’ve picked up has it that the wife of the CEO identified as Brenda is the architect of the whole thing.

According to a series of information shared by media personality Ubi Franklin, Usifo and his wife Brenda had gotten into a serious fight leading to both of them going their different ways though they are not officially divorced.

He continued that Brenda after packing out of the house started having an affair with suspect’s uncle and in other to free herself from the marriage sort the services of Chindinma to help her carry out the task.

Read the full story below:

Source:Ghpage

