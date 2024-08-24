Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei has announced his support for fellow actor John Dumelo in the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary race.

This decision comes after his experience with Hon. Lydia Alhassan, the incumbent Member of Parliament, whom he previously campaigned for.

According to Prince David Osei, despite his efforts during the last campaign, Lydia Alhassan was ungrateful to him, leading to his decision to back John Dumelo in the upcoming election.

Prince David Osei, who is well-known in the entertainment industry, expressed his disappointment in Lydia Alhassan’s lack of appreciation for his support.

He highlighted that his involvement in her campaign was motivated by a genuine desire to see her succeed, but he feels his contributions were not acknowledged.

Now, with the upcoming elections on the horizon, Prince David Osei is throwing his weight behind John Dumelo, who is also contesting for the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat.

John Dumelo, who has made a name for himself both in acting and politics, has been actively campaigning and gaining support from various quarters, including from his colleague Prince David Osei.

-- AD --

This endorsement is significant, given Prince David Osei’s influence and popularity. His support could potentially sway voters in favor of John Dumelo, especially those who follow and respect his opinions.

As the election draws closer, the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency is shaping up to be a hotly contested battleground, with both candidates vying for the support of the electorate.