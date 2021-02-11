The Justices of the Supreme Court has dismissed the request by Tsatsu Tsikata who is the lead lawyer of the petitioner John Dramani Mahama in the ongoing election petition case to cross-examine Jean Mensa who is the chairperson of the Electoral Commission.

Today, February 11, 2021, the supreme court of Justice, led by Chief Justice Anim Yeboah has given its ruling on the motion filed by the petitioner’s lead counsel, Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata’s quest to cross-examine Mrs Jean Mensa.

According to Justice Anim Yeboah, the basis for Tsatsu Tsikata’s request to cross-examine Jean Mensa is baseless hence ruling in favour of the counsel for the 1st respondent, Jean Mensa.

The case has been adjourned to 18th February 2021.