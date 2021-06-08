- Advertisement -

The Supreme Court has annulled the police injunction against the #FixTheCountry protest.

The ruling was delivered today, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, after conveners of the social media movement headed to court to appeal the May 6, 2021, injunction order stopping their planned protest.

A five-member Supreme Court panel said that the ex-parte injunction obtained under the hand of Justice Ruby Aryeetey of the High Court had since elapsed after the first 10 days of coming into force, as such, there was no subsisting injunction order stopping the #FixtheCountry protesters from going on a demonstration.

Effectively, the Supreme Court quashed the indefinite order that stops the protesters from embarking on their street marches.