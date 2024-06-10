type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentI'll make sure you relocate from East Legon - Shatta Wale tell...
Entertainment

I’ll make sure you relocate from East Legon – Shatta Wale tell Stonebwoy

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Shatta-Wale-and-Stonebwoy
Shatta-Wale-and-Stonebwoy

SM boss Shatta Wale has threatened to make his colleague Stonebwoy move away from his East Legon house after allegedly sabotaging him.

The two Dancehall artistes have not been best of friends for years leading to the Inspector General of Police even asking the two musicians not to share the same stage at the same time.

In their recent fight, Shatta Wale is accusing Stonebwoy of asking the authorities to cancel his concert at the Reunion Rave Concert which came off last weekend.

Shatta Wale who is pissed off with the last-minute cancellation of the event in a live video blamed Stonebwoy threatening to make his stay in East Legon a living hell for him which would eventually get him to move out.

According to Shatta Wale in a video, he was the one who convinced Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM 1 to get a house in the plush East Legon for Stonebwoy.

Watch the video below:

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Monday, June 10, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
81 %
3.4mph
83 %
Mon
81 °
Tue
83 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
80 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways