SM boss Shatta Wale has threatened to make his colleague Stonebwoy move away from his East Legon house after allegedly sabotaging him.

The two Dancehall artistes have not been best of friends for years leading to the Inspector General of Police even asking the two musicians not to share the same stage at the same time.

In their recent fight, Shatta Wale is accusing Stonebwoy of asking the authorities to cancel his concert at the Reunion Rave Concert which came off last weekend.

Shatta Wale who is pissed off with the last-minute cancellation of the event in a live video blamed Stonebwoy threatening to make his stay in East Legon a living hell for him which would eventually get him to move out.

According to Shatta Wale in a video, he was the one who convinced Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM 1 to get a house in the plush East Legon for Stonebwoy.

Watch the video below: