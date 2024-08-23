type here...
GhPageEntertainmentI've done surgery on my right hand 4 times - Nana Ama...
Entertainment

I’ve done surgery on my right hand 4 times – Nana Ama McBrown gets emotional

By Mr. Tabernacle

Ghanaian actress and television personality Nana Ama McBrown recently opened up about her struggles with a recurring hand injury during an interview on GHOne TV with Bola Ray.

She revealed that she has undergone surgery on her right hand four times.

The injury has been a significant challenge in her life, affecting her personal and professional endeavours.

Nana Ama McBrown, known for her resilience and positive spirit, shared the emotional and physical toll these surgeries have taken on her.

Despite the difficulties, she remains optimistic and continues to push forward in her career.

Her candid revelation has sparked conversations among fans and the general public, highlighting the strength and determination she embodies.

This interview has given many a deeper insight into the actress’s life beyond the screen, showcasing her as not just a talented performer but also a person of great perseverance.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Friday, August 23, 2024
Accra
drizzle
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
88 %
5.1mph
100 %
Fri
77 °
Sat
78 °
Sun
78 °
Mon
77 °
Tue
75 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways