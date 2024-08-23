I’ve done surgery on my right hand 4 times – Nana Ama McBrown gets emotional

Ghanaian actress and television personality Nana Ama McBrown recently opened up about her struggles with a recurring hand injury during an interview on GHOne TV with Bola Ray.

She revealed that she has undergone surgery on her right hand four times.

The injury has been a significant challenge in her life, affecting her personal and professional endeavours.

Nana Ama McBrown, known for her resilience and positive spirit, shared the emotional and physical toll these surgeries have taken on her.

Despite the difficulties, she remains optimistic and continues to push forward in her career.

Her candid revelation has sparked conversations among fans and the general public, highlighting the strength and determination she embodies.

This interview has given many a deeper insight into the actress’s life beyond the screen, showcasing her as not just a talented performer but also a person of great perseverance.