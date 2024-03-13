Suro Nipa – Video of Dr Grace Boadu’s friends dancing and twerking at her funeral thanksgiving trends

- Advertisement -

The founder of Grace Gift Herbal Hospital reportedly died in her mansion in Tantra Hills in Accra on January 29.

A video from her final funeral rites that went viral on social media showed the mother of the deceased in heartbreaking tears and it stirred the emotions of online users.

READ ALSO: She left everything behind! Reactions as Dr Grace Boadu’s mega-mansion locked plus her expensive cars (Video)



As the family mourns, a new video that has landed on social media shows a set of Dr Grace Boadu’s friends dancing and twerking like they were in the club.

When Dr Grace Boadu died, the most popular amongst the friends, Vidic, took it upon herself to cry almost every day on TikTok to mourn her late friend.

But she was the one who led the dancing and twerking competition in the video while looking very happy at the Thanksgiving ceremony.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Sad! Dr Grace Boadu reveals how her ex-soldier husband caused the death of her twin kids (Audio)

READ ALSO: Sad! Kwaku Manu drops the last words of Dr Grace Boadu before she died (Video)