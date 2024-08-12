Suro Nyame insults Agradaa basabasa, alleges she sent two hookup ladies to seduce and record him

Evangelist Suro Nyame has mercilessly descended on Nana Agradaa and additionally levelled wild allegations against her

During an appearance on GhPage’s Media Rash Hour Show hosted by Rash Hour, controversial Suro Nyame accused Nana Agradaa of sending two hookup ladies to seduce him.

As claimed by Suro Nyame, Nana Agradaa lied to the world that she was the one who saved him when he was about to be lynched by an angry mob for stealing a phone.

Continuing with his assertions, Suro Nyame also averred that Nana Agradaa publicly addressed him as a thief.

Angry Suro Nyame cussed out Nana Agradaa and used other derogatory words on Nana Agradaa.

Controversial blogger, Bongo Ideas was also not left out from Suro Nyame’s attacks and insults.