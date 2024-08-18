Suro Nyame involved in a deadly motor accident; In a serious condition (Photos, Videos)

In a heartbreaking report, popular street evangelist and self-proclaimed “Ghetto President,” Evangelist Suro Nyame, has been involved in a devastating motor accident.

As alleged, the accident happened when the unorthodox preacher was reportedly speeding on his all-white motorbike when he lost control and crashed.

The accident, which has left Evangelist Suro Nyame hospitalized and unconscious, has casted a shadow over what was meant to be a day of celebration.

Evangelist-Suro-Nyame

Today marks his birthday, a day he had planned to celebrate in grand style. Instead, the day has taken a tragic turn, leaving his followers and loved ones in shock and concern.

Eyewitnesses and initial reports suggest that the accident happened at dawn, with the evangelist sustaining severe injuries.

While the full extent of his condition is yet to be officially confirmed, his current state has left many of his followers on social media praying for his recovery.

GhPage Media will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on Evangelist Suro Nyame’s condition as more information becomes available.

-- AD --

For now, the focus remains on his recovery, with many hoping that he will pull through this difficult time.