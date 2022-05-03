type here...
Don’t be surprised to see Rev Obofour and Nana Agradaa having a joint crusade – Abusua

By Qwame Benedict
Newly repented fetish priestess Nana Agradaa now known as Evangelist Mama Pat is set in the coming month to have a joint crusade with Rev Obofour who is the leader and founder of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC).

The two have been on the neck of each other raining insults on each other until their newfound peace a few weeks ago.

Only an ordinary Ghanaian will see their new friends as something created out of love, as followers of the two individuals are aware of their past.

They’ve been sworn adversaries who attack each other whenever they have the chance.

Agradaa, in particular, has been a thorn in Rev Obofour’s flesh for a long time, to the point where he has denounced her to the police.

Suddenly, the two have become friends and have put their disagreements aside, and Abusua One God predicts that the two will soon go on a joint crusade that will rock the country.

