Suspect arrested in Dansoman daylight robbery

By Albert
One suspect in the Dansoman daylight robbery has been arrested.

The suspect appears to have striking physical similarities with the rider of the commercial motorbike aka Okada which was used in committing the crime.

A CCTV camera captured the scene where the two men drove past the woman and launched an attack on her.

The motor rider stopped right in front of her after making a u-turn and the passenger started struggling with the woman to release her bag.

When the woman refused since she had almost reached her destination, the passenger attacked her by hitting her hand with an object and overpowering her.

After getting hold of the woman’s handbag, the two robbers spread off with their booty.

