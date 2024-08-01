type here...
GhPageEntertainmentI suspect my daughter's last born belongs to Paul Adom Otchere -...
Entertainment

I suspect my daughter’s last born belongs to Paul Adom Otchere – Side Chic mum

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Maame-Serwaa-and-Paul-Adom-Otchere
Maame-Serwaa-and-Paul-Adom-Otchere

Madam Joyce the mother of the alleged side chic of Paul Adom Otchere identified as Maame Serwaa has surfaced to expose the presenter after he sat on National TV and claimed his side chic was a family friend.

According to the woman, her daughter is the girlfriend of Paul Adom Otchere and not a family friend as he claimed on his show.

She added that her daughter used to be married in the past but they divorced because her son-in-law wasn’t good for her daughter because of some of his actions including stealing from her daughter.

Madam Joyce speaking on Kevin Taylor on his show yesterday without mincing words stated that she is of the strong belief that Paul Adom Otchere is the father of the last child of her daughter.

Explaining herself, she mentioned that at the point when her daughter Maame Serwaa started dating Paul Adom Otchere, she had three children and at that time she was also having issues with her husband and was on the verge of divorce.

She added that one time she came to Ghana with her daughter for holidays but he daughter left back to Germany and few days later called to inform her that she was pregnant.

Madam Joyce revealed that she questioned why she was pregnant with her husband when she had informed her that they were separating but her daughter said her husband wasn’t the father of the baby.

Up until now, her daughter has failed to tell her who is the actual father of her last born but she believes Paul is the father and he should conduct a DNA test to confirm that.

-- AD --

Watch the interview below:

Subscribe to watch new videos
Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Thursday, August 1, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
88 %
1.9mph
75 %
Thu
78 °
Fri
78 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
79 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways