Madam Joyce the mother of the alleged side chic of Paul Adom Otchere identified as Maame Serwaa has surfaced to expose the presenter after he sat on National TV and claimed his side chic was a family friend.

According to the woman, her daughter is the girlfriend of Paul Adom Otchere and not a family friend as he claimed on his show.

She added that her daughter used to be married in the past but they divorced because her son-in-law wasn’t good for her daughter because of some of his actions including stealing from her daughter.

Madam Joyce speaking on Kevin Taylor on his show yesterday without mincing words stated that she is of the strong belief that Paul Adom Otchere is the father of the last child of her daughter.

Explaining herself, she mentioned that at the point when her daughter Maame Serwaa started dating Paul Adom Otchere, she had three children and at that time she was also having issues with her husband and was on the verge of divorce.

She added that one time she came to Ghana with her daughter for holidays but he daughter left back to Germany and few days later called to inform her that she was pregnant.

Madam Joyce revealed that she questioned why she was pregnant with her husband when she had informed her that they were separating but her daughter said her husband wasn’t the father of the baby.

Up until now, her daughter has failed to tell her who is the actual father of her last born but she believes Paul is the father and he should conduct a DNA test to confirm that.

Watch the interview below: