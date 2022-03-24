type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsSuspected car thieves nabbed after failed robbery attempt
News

Suspected car thieves nabbed after failed robbery attempt

By Lizbeth Brown
Car thieves arrested
- Advertisement -

Two suspected car thieves have been arrested at Awoshie Anyaa in the Greater Accra region after a failed robbery attempt.

The suspects were arrested after they tried snatching a vehicle from an unknown individual at Anyaa.

In a video sighted online, the suspected thieves stole the vehicle and removed the tracker to avoid being caught.

However, luck eluded them as they were caught by an angry mob who attacked them and handed them over to the police.

ALSO READ: Car snatching gang led by an alleged soldier in uniform arrested during operation -Video

Watch the video below;

The two thieves failed to bolt with the car they snatched from the victim which led to their arrest.

It was revealed from the video that the suspect are car dealers who are known for selling stolen vehicles.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, March 24, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    79 %
    3.5mph
    20 %
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News