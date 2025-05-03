Suspected gay man beaten and paraded naket

A worrying video that has received alot of mixed reactions on social media captures the moment a set of community members physically assaulted a suspected gay man.

Reports surrounding the video allege that Kwaku had tried to sodomise a teenager.

As asserted, Kwaku tried to drill the backside of the teenager by luring him into his room with money and gifts.

While trying to get intimate with the teenager, the victim screamed for help and nearby community members immediately rushed to Kwaku’s room.

READ ALSO: Kumasi gay guy beaten

Gay men

Upon entering the room and seeing Kwaku’s erected joystick trying to drill the teenager’s backside, they then subjected him to merciless beatings.

READ ALSO: Suspected gay man beaten in Kumasi speaks

They then dragged him out of his room and paraded him in the streets while he was naked and forced him to dance and twerk.

Despite several pleas to the community members to stop the physical assault on him, they continued to slap and land several blows on his body.

Unfortunately, due to our website’s policy, we can’t share the video here, but you can watch it by clicking on the link below.