type here...
News

Suspected gay man beaten and paraded naket

By Armani Brooklyn
Guy crying and gay guys

A worrying video that has received alot of mixed reactions on social media captures the moment a set of community members physically assaulted a suspected gay man.

Reports surrounding the video allege that Kwaku had tried to sodomise a teenager.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

As asserted, Kwaku tried to drill the backside of the teenager by luring him into his room with money and gifts.

While trying to get intimate with the teenager, the victim screamed for help and nearby community members immediately rushed to Kwaku’s room.

READ ALSO: Kumasi gay guy beaten

Gay men
Gay men

Upon entering the room and seeing Kwaku’s erected joystick trying to drill the teenager’s backside, they then subjected him to merciless beatings.

READ ALSO: Suspected gay man beaten in Kumasi speaks

They then dragged him out of his room and paraded him in the streets while he was naked and forced him to dance and twerk.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Despite several pleas to the community members to stop the physical assault on him, they continued to slap and land several blows on his body.

Unfortunately, due to our website’s policy, we can’t share the video here, but you can watch it by clicking on the link below.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Miriam

Miriam allegedly murdered by her ex

Nurse Miriam

Photos of Nigerian nurse who died in UK apartment

GhPageNews

TODAY

Saturday, May 3, 2025
24.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Nigerian kidnappers torture Ghanaian lady

Ama Serwaa Konadu

Photos of Ama Serwaa’s kidnappers

Ama Serwaas kidnappers 2

Police rescues Ama Serwaa & other victims

Ama Serwaa and IGP Yohunu

He is evil, devil, greedy, wizard, jealous, mad & foolish- Abronye insults Kennedy Agyapong again

Fresh UNI graduate found dead inside her boyfriend’s room

Adjata and her boyfriend
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways